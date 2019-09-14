The big news: DMK upset over Amit Shah’s remarks on Hindi Divas, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress lost the chairperson’s post in two major Parliamentary panels, and a report said that Mukesh Ambani’s family got tax notices in March.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On Hindi Divas, Amit Shah says it is essential for entire India to have a language that can be its identity: Hindi is the only language that can unite the country today, the Home Minister said. The DMK threatened to protest after Amit Shah’s remark.
- Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs.
- Tax notices sent to Mukesh Ambani’s wife, children for undeclared foreign assets, reports Indian Express: The notices were sent in March, according to the newspaper. However, a Reliance spokesperson denied receiving any such notice.
- ‘Constitution’s makers hoped for Uniform Civil Code, but no attempt made yet to frame one,’ says SC: The top court said Goa was a shining example of a state that had uniform civil laws.
- Two suspected Maoists killed in gunfight in Dantewada district, say Chhattisgarh police: Security has been beefed up in the area ahead of a bye-election for the Dantewada Assembly constituency on September 23.
- Drones strike two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, huge fires brought under control: The cause of the fires is not known yet and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
- Pakistani man urges Modi not to give asylum to ex-legislator who is accused of killing his father: Ajay Singh said former legislator Baldev Kumar was trying to gain sympathy in India by saying that Sikhs were being troubled in Pakistan.
- Actor Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in US admissions scam: Huffman had admitted to paying $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter in the SAT entrance examinations.
- At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore.
- Adityanath asks ministers to pay their own income tax, ends almost four-decade-old practice: Earlier in the day, the media reported that the exchequer had been paying the tax of ministers since 1981 because of a law passed by the VP Singh government.