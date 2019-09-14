The big news: Amit Shah’s push for Hindi as common language irks Opposition, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre announced several new measures to revive growth, and the US confirmed that Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza was dead.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MK Stalin threatens protest after Amit Shah pitches for Hindi as India’s common language: MDMK chief Vaiko, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at Shah for his remarks.
- Centre announces Rs 10,000 crore special window to extend funding for stalled housing projects: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said inflation was under control and also announced measures to boost exports.
- Donald Trump confirms death of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza: A statement from the White House said he was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, but did not mention any other details.
- 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference is not good for federal policy, says Manmohan Singh: The economist said it was necessary for the Centre to carry states along and consult the chief ministers.
- Pakistani troops resort to cross-border shelling along LoC, children trapped inside schools: The Army retaliated and exchange of fire between both the sides was underway.
- Tax notices sent to Mukesh Ambani’s wife, children for undeclared foreign assets, reports Indian Express: The notices were sent in March, according to the newspaper. However, a Reliance spokesperson denied receiving any such notice.
- Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs.
- Final NRC status of over 3 crore applicants from Assam published online: More than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the updated citizens’ database, which was published on August 31.
- Hindu Sena blackens signboard on Babur Road, wants it to be renamed after a ‘great Indian’: Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta said they did not want the road to be named after ‘a foreign invader’.
- Drones strike two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, huge fires brought under control: The cause of the fires is not known yet and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.