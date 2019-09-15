A look at the headlines right now:

Centre announces Rs 10,000 crore special window to extend funding for stalled housing projects: Congress says the steps announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are ‘cosmetic, piecemeal’. MK Stalin threatens protest after Amit Shah pitches for Hindi as India’s common language: MDMK chief Vaiko, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at Shah for his remarks. Drones strike two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, huge fires brought under control: The cause of the fires is not known yet and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference is not good for federal policy, says Manmohan Singh: The economist said it was necessary for the Centre to carry states along and consult the chief ministers. Donald Trump confirms death of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza: A statement from the White House said he was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, but did not mention any other details. Hindu Sena blackens signboard on Babur Road, wants it to be renamed after a ‘great Indian’: Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta said they did not want the road to be named after ‘a foreign invader’. Final NRC status of over 3 crore applicants from Assam published online: More than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the updated citizens’ database, which was published on August 31. Tax notices sent to Mukesh Ambani’s wife, children for undeclared foreign assets, reports Indian Express: The notices were sent in March, according to the newspaper. However, a Reliance spokesperson denied receiving any such notice. Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs. Pakistani man urges Modi not to give asylum to ex-legislator who is accused of killing his father: Ajay Singh said former legislator Baldev Kumar was trying to gain sympathy in India by saying that Sikhs were being troubled in Pakistan.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.