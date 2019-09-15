Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan it would disintegrate if it did not stop promoting terrorism, PTI reported. Singh made the remarks at an event in the city of Surat in Gujarat.

“Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a good advice to his people not to cross the Line of Control because Indian soldiers are ready and will not allow them to return,” Singh said, referring to Khan’s speech in the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At the rally, Khan had called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a coward for allowing the alleged atrocities against Kashmiris.

Rajnath Singh said Pakistan was struggling to accept India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Islamabad went to the United Nations to mislead it but the international community was unwilling to believe what Pakistan was saying, the minister said.

“Our neighbouring country is unable to digest India’’s progress,” he added. “India’s reputation is growing in the international arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and it [Pakistan] is unable to digest it. Such powers keep looking at India like vultures.”

Play

The defence minister said if human rights were being violated anywhere, it was happening in “our neighbouring country”.

“You can go there and see what is happening with Balochis, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists,” he said at the event organised by the Maruti Vir Jawan Trust. “A country like this is trying to defame India by talking about human rights violations.”

Singh said India believed in the politics of justice and humanity, and not the politics of caste, community or religion. “By doing the politics of religion, they [British colonial rulers] divided India into two pieces,” he added. “But you must have seen that during 1971, Pakistan, which was made on the basis of religion, was broken into two pieces. And if this kind of politics goes on, no one in the world will be able to stop Pakistan from breaking into pieces.”