Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was delighted that United States President Donald Trump will attend his upcoming rally in Houston on September 22. Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Houston at the “Howdy Modi” event.
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
BJP’s ideology is to keep India in economic slowdown, claims Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy, and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was unable to fix the situation. “The BJP’s ideology is to keep the country in a state of economic slowdown, and at the same time keep working on its agenda,” Scindia said.
Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested after 10-year-old boy found chained to a bench in Bhopal madrasa
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two managers of a private madrasa in Bhopal after they found a student chained to a metallic bench in the institution. The police rescued two boys – a 10-year-old and 7-year-old.
Donald Trump will attend Narendra Modi’s Houston rally, says White House
The White House on Sunday said that United States President Donald Trump will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally in Houston on September 22. Modi said that he was delighted, and added that Trump’s gesture highlighted the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.
Scrapping of J&K special status: SC to hear multiple petitions challenging Centre’s decisions today
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will hear the petitions.
Modi asked me to make J&K shine so much that people from PoK will want to cross over, says governor
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday that the message Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him when he was appointed was to make the state “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would want to cross over to this side.
Haryana will implement National Register of Citizens, says Chief Minister ML Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the state government will implement the National Register of Citizens. Khattar met former state human rights commission chief and judge HS Bhalla, as well as Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Jan Sampark” programme.