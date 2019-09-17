Various eligibility criteria for NGOs to receive foreign funds will now apply to all office-bearers, key functionaries and members of such organisations, instead of just the person applying for permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

In amended rules issued under the Act on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said all such office-bearers and members of an NGO need to declare that they have not been prosecuted or convicted for converting anyone from one faith to another or for creating communal tension or disharmony. Each of these officials must also declare that they are not engaged or likely to engage in “propagating sedition” or diverting foreign funds for undesirable purposes or personal gains.

The amended rules also now exempt individuals who get personal gifts valued up to Rs 1 lakh from informing the government about it. The limit earlier was Rs 25,000.

In the last five years, the Narendra Modi government has withdrawn permission from nearly 18,000 NGOs from receiving foreign funds under the 2010 law for violating its rules.

