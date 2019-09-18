Top news: Supreme Court says arguments in Ayodhya case likely to conclude by October 18
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the parties involved in the Ayodhya dispute were free to use the mediation route simultaneously, even as the Constitution bench continues hearing the matter. The top court went through expected timelines submitted by all parties to the case, and said that the arguments were likely to conclude by October 18.
Pakistan on Tuesday urged the international community to take note of India’s “aggressive posturing” about taking control of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. It dismissed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments from Tuesday on PoK as “inflammatory and irresponsible”.
Live updates
Reinstate preferential trade treatment for India, 44 US lawmakers tell Trump administration
A group of 44 US lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Donald Trump administration to reinstate preferential trade treatment for India under the Generalized System of Preferences programme. The United States government had terminated the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under the programme in June, claiming that India had not assured the US that it will “provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets”.
Assam: Petition filed in Supreme Court against exclusion of 2,000 transgenders from NRC final list
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the exclusion of around 2,000 transgenders from Assam’s National Register of Citizens, ANI reported. The state’s first transgender judge and petitioner Swati Bidhan Baruah said the NRC was not an inclusive exercise.
Ayodhya case: Mediation can continue alongside court hearings if parties want so, says SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the parties involved in the Ayodhya dispute were free to use the mediation route simultaneously, even as the Constitution bench continues hearing the matter. The top court went through expected timelines submitted by all parties to the case, and said that the arguments were likely to conclude by October 18.
Assam: Three sisters allegedly stripped, beaten up at police outpost, 2 police officials suspended
The Assam Police on Tuesday suspended two of its officials after three women filed a complaint alleging that they were stripped, kicked and beaten with lathis inside a police station in Darrang district. The women are sisters. One of them was pregnant and reportedly suffered a miscarriage because of the assault.
‘Howdy Modi’ an external extravaganza, need such events in India, says Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming event in Houston, Texas, an “external extravaganza” and said such events should instead be organised in India. Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Houston at the “Howdy Modi” event, which will be hosted by Houston-based non-profit organisation Texas India Forum.
India’s remarks on PoK are ‘inflammatory and irresponsible’, can jeopardise region’s peace: Pakistan
Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as “inflammatory and irresponsible”. “We strongly condemn and reject the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister regarding Pakistan and AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir, or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir],” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.
Kashmir politicians detained will be freed in less than 18 months: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh has said political leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre’s decision to revoke the state’s special status will be released in less than 18 months. He is the first senior functionary in the government to speak about how long the leaders might remain under detention for.
Jammu and Kashmir: Yashwant Sinha alleges he was ‘forcibly sent’ back to Delhi from Srinagar airport
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha was on Tuesday sent back to New Delhi from Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after high drama at the airport. However, three associates of Sinha – Journalist Bharat Bhushan and civil society members Kapil Kak and Sushoba Bharve – were given permission to go to Srinagar.
Kashmir may not be a ‘major topic’ during upcoming Modi-Xi summit, bilateral ties on agenda: China
The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Kashmir may not be “major topic” of discussion during the upcoming informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India next month. The leaders are expected to focus more on broader picture of relationship between the countries and “strategic thinking”, the ministry said.
JNUSU elections: United Left wins all four central seats, SFI bags president post after 13 years
The United Left Panel, comprising the All India Students’ Association, Democratic Students’ Federation, Students’ Federation of India and the All India Students’ Federation, won all the four posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections on Tuesday.
Tabrez Ansari lynching: IIM-B staff, students write to Narendra Modi, call for fresh inquiry
Staff members and students of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing shock and concern over Jharkhand Police’s handling of the Tabrez Ansari lynching case. The signatories called urged Modi to direct the state government to launch a fresh inquiry into the case.
J&K: ‘We are not terrorists’, says CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday criticised the central government for detaining former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act. Tarigami, who is the first political leader from the state to address a press conference, said “people across the border are clapping” that the Indian administration had done what they could not, referring to Pakistan.