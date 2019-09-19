The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.

The government announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai regions would remain closed on Thursday. Education Minister Ashish Shelar asked district collectors in other parts of the state to decide based on local conditions.

Rain of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning is predicted, PTI reported, quoting an IMD official. The Mumbai Police urged residents to plan their day ahead accordingly.

This is already Mumbai’s wettest September ever, according to the Hindustan Times. The weather department has said there is no sign of the southwest monsoon retreating in the next few days. It was supposed to begin retreating on September 1.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

Dear Mumbaikars,



Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai and other neighbouring districts. Please plan your day ahead accordingly.



Take care Mumbai! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2019

Also read: No sign of monsoon retreating, says Met department

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.