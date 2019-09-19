Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut as IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rain
A red alert is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
The government announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai regions would remain closed on Thursday. Education Minister Ashish Shelar asked district collectors in other parts of the state to decide based on local conditions.
Rain of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning is predicted, PTI reported, quoting an IMD official. The Mumbai Police urged residents to plan their day ahead accordingly.
This is already Mumbai’s wettest September ever, according to the Hindustan Times. The weather department has said there is no sign of the southwest monsoon retreating in the next few days. It was supposed to begin retreating on September 1.
