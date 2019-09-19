A court in Delhi on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report on the possible measures that can be taken to relocate the Unnao rape complainant and her family to a safe place in the state or in a neighbouring state.

The court’s direction came after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a threat perception report and said the complainant and her family members face a “Category-A” threat – which is the highest threat level.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a notice to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government and asked him to file a report within a week on the steps that could be taken to relocate the rape complainant, her mother, two sisters and brother to a safer place with some financial support.

The next date of hearing in the case is on September 24.

The complainant was injured in a car crash in July and is being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. On July 28, a truck collided with the car in which the 19-year-old woman was travelling in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the rape case, were killed. The woman and her lawyer were critically injured.

On August 1, the Supreme Court had transferred five cases related to the rape complainant to a competent court in Delhi. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ordered that the trial in the cases be held on daily basis and to complete proceedings within 45 days. The court has since given the CBI extensions to finish its investigation.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the car crash case. Apart from the that, the trial court is also looking into the rape case, a false Arms Act case filed against the woman’s father, his death in police custody, and a gangrape.

