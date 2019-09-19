A look at the headlines right now:

RBI governor advises Centre to take up structural reforms to protect economy from global conditions: However, Shaktikanta Das said that despite rising external risks, the Indian economy was resilient as foreign debt was only 19.7% of the GDP. PM Modi asks ‘loudmouths’ to stop making remarks about Ayodhya case, says judiciary should be trusted: He said the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status was taken to bring it out of ‘violence, terrorism, separatism, and corruption’. Union minister Babul Supriyo alleges heckling by Jadavpur University students: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was also present on campus, asked the chief secretary to take swift action in the matter. Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria appointed new Air Force chief: He is the vice chief of air staff at present and will succeed BS Dhanoa on September 30. India meets preferential trade status criteria, US withdrew it unilaterally, says foreign secretary: Vijay Gokhale said the US government has to take a call on reinstating India’s status as a beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences programme. ‘Genuine voters have been left out’ of NRC, Mamata Banerjee tells Amit Shah in a meeting: The Trinamool Congress chief said that Shah did not brought up implementation of the database of citizens in West Bengal when they met. Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly: Earlier this month, she had said that it was time to bid farewell to the party and to give up its primary membership. Mere use of derogatory words against PM is not sedition, says Delhi Police in Mani Shankar Aiyar sedition case: The police sought dismissal of two complaints against the Congress leader for calling Modi a ‘neech aadmi’ and another for hosting Pakistani officials. Sensex falls to six-month low, Nifty declines due to heavy selling in banking, metal and IT sectors: Yes Bank was the biggest loser on both indices, with its stock falling more than 15%. Access to internet is a fundamental right under the Constitution, says Kerala High Court: The court struck down rules framed by a college prohibiting inmates of the girls’ hostel from using their mobile phones between 6 pm and 10 pm.