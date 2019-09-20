Top news: BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested in connection with rape allegations
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled by a law student of a college run by him in Uttar Pradesh. Police have reportedly taken him for a medical examination.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s ambassador in the United States, on Thursday wrote an op-ed article in the The New York Times, claiming that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan found it difficult to accept that Jammu and Kashmir was now back on the road to progress and development after the revocation of its special status.
UP: BJP leader Chinmayanand, accused of rape, arrested by special investigation team
Tough for Imran Khan to accept that J&K is on path to prosperity now: India’s US envoy writes in NYT
Mumbai: Suspected gas leak reported across city, BMC deploys fire engines to find source of leak
Residents in several parts of Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs complained of a foul smell on Thursday night, suspected to be of a “gas leak”. Many took to Twitter to complain about a gas-like pungent odour in their areas by tagging Mumbai Police and Mahanagar Gas Limited. No gas pipeline agency has confirmed any leakage from their side yet.
Aarey car shed row: Area cannot be regarded as forest just for its greenery, Maharashtra tells HC
The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the Aarey area in North Mumbai cannot be given the status of a forest. Government counsels Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and Anil Sakhare made the submission while seeking dismissal of a plea by non-governmental organisation Vanashakti.
Centre asks banks not to declare stressed MSME loans as non-performing assets till March 2020
The Centre on Thursday asked banks not to declare any stressed loan accounts of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises as a non-performing asset till March 2020, and work on recasting their debt instead
RBI governor advises Centre to take up structural reforms to protect economy from global conditions
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday advised the government to opt for more structural reforms to cushion the economy from rising global headwinds. However, Das said that despite rising external risks, the Indian economy was resilient as foreign debt was only 19.7% of the Gross Domestic Product.
