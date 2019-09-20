Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled by a law student of a college run by him in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. Police have reportedly taken him for a medical examination.

Last month, the 23-year-old student had gone missing soon after posting a video detailing her ordeal. Although she did not name anyone, her father named Chinmayanand in a missing-person complaint. On August 27, police booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges. Meanwhile, the woman was found in Rajasthan on August 30, and produced in the Supreme Court.

The woman had claimed last week that she possessed about 35 videos that will implicate Chinmayanand. The woman said that she used to wear glasses with a hidden camera when she was called at the former BJP MP’s home to give him “a massage”. Chinmayanand is the president of the law college where the woman studied.

On Wednesday, the law student questioned the delay in the investigation and threatened to commit suicide if Chinmayanand was not arrested immediately.

Chinmayanand was admitted to a government hospital in Shahjahanpur this week after he complained of uneasiness.

