The Supreme Court on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal submitted a report saying it was untrue that people were not able to access the court, PTI reported.

On Monday, the lawyer of child rights activists Inakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha had claimed that they could not file a plea seeking clarity about reports of children being illegally detained by security forces because the shutdown and restrictions on public movement had hampered their access to it.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said he would personally speak to Mittal and visit the state if required. He had also warned the petitioners to be ready for consequences if the allegation was found to be untrue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the petitioners it would entertain their petition as it had raised “substantial issues” regarding minors. It asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the state High Court to submit a report on the matter within a week, Bar and Bench reported.

Meanwhile, the court asked the the state administration to respond within two weeks to a plea challenging detention of five persons following the revocation of the state’s special constitutional status on August 5, PTI reported. The petition has also challenged provisions of law that have empowered authorities to detain people.