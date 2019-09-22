The big news: Modi, Trump to address mega event in Houston tonight, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UN secretary general met young climate activists ahead of a summit, and election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana were announced.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi starts week-long US visit, set to address 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston today: The prime minister met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his tour.
- ‘Hold my generation accountable,’ UN chief asks young climate activists to keep pressure on leaders: Activists told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that leaders at the upcoming climate change summit cannot ignore their outpour of action, anger and fear.
- Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: Bye-elections to 63 Assembly seats in 17 states and Puducherry were also announced.
- Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to win silver medal in Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov was awarded winner via unanimous decision in 52kg final.
- ‘Gully Boy’ is India’s entry for the foreign language Oscar: Zoya Akhtar said she was ‘thrilled’ about representing India, and thanked the cast and crew.
- ‘Why were not protesting farmers allowed to enter Delhi?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader claimed the BJP talks of welfare of farmers before elections but does not allow them to speak when they want to raise their problems.
- Activists Soni Sori and Bela Bhatia booked in Chhattisgarh for allegedly violating poll code: The police in Dantewada have accused them of instigating villagers on September 16 after two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter last week.
- Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea on September 25: The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Shivakumar was in the habit of influencing witnesses.
- Mission Gaganyaan is ISRO’s next priority, no contact yet with moon lander, says space agency chief: K Sivan told reporters in Bhubaneswar that Chandrayaan-2 had achieved 98% of its objectives, and eight of its instruments were functioning properly.
- ‘I will not harm your son,’ Babul Supriyo tells the mother of a student who allegedly attacked him: The Union minister assured the woman, who had urged him to forgive her son, that he would not initiate any legal action.