‘Howdy Modi’: PM to address Indian diaspora soon, crowd line up outside Houston stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houstan on Sunday. He had reached the United States on Saturday, beginning his week-long visit.
United States President Donald Trump will also join the prime minister, and is expected to share the stage with him for about two hours and also deliver a 30-minute-long speech on India and Indian-Americans.
The gates of the venue, NRG Stadium in Houston, opened at 6 am [4.30 pm Indian Standard Time] today. The cultural event will start and go on until 10.30 am [9.00 pm Indian Standard Time] and the rally will conclude at 12.30 pm [11.00 pm Indian Standard Time]. This is the third time that Modi will address the Indian diaspora in the country.
Live updates
8.57 pm: Modi says he is looking forward to meet Donald Trump.
8.45 pm: 27 cultural groups to perform before Modi’s address, reports The Indian Express.
8.37 pm: People protest outside the NRG Stadium in Houston against former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s conviction in a 30-year-old custodial death case and lynchings in India.
8.23 pm: People wait at the stadium.
8.18 pm: Donald Trump tweets that he will be with his friend in Houston.
8.12 pm: Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati perform as event begins.
7.53 pm: Texas Senator John Cornyn arrives at NRG stadium.
7.08 pm: The event is set to begin in a few hours. You can watch it live on the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ YouTube channel here.
7.05 pm: US President Donald Trump gets onto plane for Houston, where he will attend the Howdy Modi rally, ANI reports.
7.02 pm: India’s largest liquified natural gas importer Petronet will invest $2.5 billion for around 20% equity stake in United States energy company Tellurian Inc’s Driftwood project. They will negotiate buying five million tonnes of gas per year.
7 pm: Modi meets a 17-member Kashmiri Pandit delegation from the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora in the United States city of Houston, Texas ahead of his “Howdy Modi” rally, NDTV reports. The delegation “unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian”, the Prime Minister’s Office tweets.
