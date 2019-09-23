Emmys 2019: ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ win top honours
The popular HBO fantasy series, which had a historic 32 nominations, won only two awards – the best drama series and outstanding supporting actor in a drama.
The Amazon series Fleabag dominated the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning four prizes, including best comedy series and lead actress. The popular HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, which had a historic 32 nominations, won only two awards – the best drama series and outstanding supporting actor (Peter Dinklage) in a drama.
Awards for best actors, writers and directors in a comedy series went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag and Barry. Chernobyl took home the prize for outstanding limited series. In the variety category, Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won two awards each.
Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for lead actor for his performance in Netflix’s When They See Us while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the lead actress award for Fleabag. “This is just getting ridiculous,” Waller-Bridge said after the fourth award.
Billy Porter was named outstanding lead actor in a drama for Pose. He is the first gay actor to win in this category, according to USA Today. Jodie Comer took home the award for lead drama actress for Killing Eve while Julia Warner won the supporting actress award for Netflix’s Ozark.
Like the Academy Awards ceremony this year, the Emmys too did not have a host. Pop star Halsey, and comedian Adam DeVine performed at the ceremony while Thomas Lennon provided commentary.
Here’s the full list of winners:
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader (Barry)
- Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette (The Act)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Johan Renck (Chernobyl)
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie: Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)
- Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Outstanding Television Movie: ‘Bandersnatch’: Black Mirror
- Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
- Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (Succession)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter (Pose)
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Outstanding Comedy Series:Fleabag
- Outstanding Drama Series:Game of Thrones
