Top news: Modi asks for a standing ovation at Houston stadium for scrapping J&K’s special status
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s recent decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in his address to the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Modi also attacked Pakistan for its reaction to the move.
Live updates
After corporate tax rate cuts, Nirmala Sitharaman says no plan to revise fiscal deficit target yet
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government did not plan to revise the fiscal deficit target yet for the ongoing financial year. In her Budget speech in July, she had said the government would aim to contain fiscal deficit within 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2019-’20. Fiscal deficit is the difference between a government’s borrowings and revenue.
Voting for the bye-election to the Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh began on Monday morning amid tight security. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the wife of the MLA whose death necessitated the bye-poll.
In Houston, PM says removal of Article 370 gives more rights to people in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, defending his government’s recent decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and attacking Pakistan for its reaction to the move. He asked the huge audience at the NRG Stadium to give a standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians who approved the decision in August.
