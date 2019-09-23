Indian share markets continued to surge on Monday for the second straight session since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in corporate tax rates for domestic companies in a bid to boost economic growth. Both the BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 were over 3% higher.

At 1.30 pm, the Sensex was 1,156.06 points higher at 39,170.68. The Nifty 50 gained 342.90 points to reach 11,617.10. On Friday, both indices had gained 5% in their biggest single-day rally in a decade.

The gains on both indices were led by Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance. Infosys, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the top five losers on the Sensex. On the Nifty 50, the top losers were Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s and Wipro.

The Indian rupee gained two paise against the dollar to reach 70.92 at 1.30 pm.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.