UN climate summit: PM Narendra Modi to soon address world leaders
He is expected to outline India’s environment and climate policies, and the action taken since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York around 7.30 pm IST on Monday. Later in the day, he is expected to attend a leaders’ dialogue on “Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives”. The climate summit will kick off the UN General Assembly session, which will officially begin on Tuesday.
The world body is trying to secure more ambitious commitments from countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions than those made in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
All timestamps are according to the Indian Standard Time.
Live updates
7.38 pm: The morning session of the climate summit can be followed here:
7.25 pm: Modi will be the fourth speaker at the summit, according to NDTV. His speech will follow that of Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine.
7.20 pm: India is the third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter in the world after China and the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to outline India’s policies and actions on environment and climate since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
7.10 pm: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be among the speakers at the summit today.
7 pm: Besides Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from nearly 50 other countries will speak at the summit, according to Vox.
Last month, Guterres told leaders that mere empty promises were not enough to fight climate change. “Don’t come to the summit with beautiful speeches,” Guterres had said. “Come with concrete plans...and strategies for carbon neutrality by 2050.”
On Friday, millions of young people took to streets around the world from Sydney to Kolkata to demand that politicians attending the summit take the matter seriously. The protests were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Guterres on Saturday urged young climate activists to keep the pressure on world leaders and hold his generation accountable.
6.50 pm: Countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia and Brazil have been unwilling to co-operate with international players on climate change. They will not be allowed to speak at the summit, according to The Washington Post.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has decided that countries such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, which are either building or supporting the expansion of fossil fuel power plants, will also not be allowed to speak.
6.40 pm: The climate summit will kick off the UN General Assembly session. The world body is trying to secure more ambitious commitments from countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions than those made in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
While signing the agreement, the signatories knew that their Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, would not be enough to limit global temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Several countries have already said that they will do better. A few countries such as Costa Rica are making efforts to transition from fossil fuels but global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising and the climate is increasingly becoming unstable.
6.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York around 7.30 pm IST on Monday. Later in the day, he is expected to attend a leaders’ dialogue on “Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives”.