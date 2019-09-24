Top news: Trump calls Modi’s remark on Kashmir aggressive, claims he didn’t know PM would say that
The biggest stories of the day.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was still in place if both countries agreed to it. He made the remark in a press meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York City. Calling himself an “extremely good arbitrator”, Trump said, “If I can help, I will certainly do that.”
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife has been served notices by the Income Tax Department on tax evasion charges, PTI reported on Monday, quoting unidentified officials. Novel Singhal Lavasa has been asked to explain certain details in her tax returns with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies between 2015 and 2017.
Live updates
Karnataka: Youth Congress workers clash, 13 arrested in Ullal town
Police have arrested 13 persons in connection with clashes between supporters of two Youth Congress activists in Ullal town of Karnataka on Sunday. Suhail Kandak, the state general secretary of the outfit, allegedly shot at one of the supporters of another activist, Salman, on Sunday night. Salman’s supporters allegedly assaulted Kandak and his group. Six persons were arrested for the shooting, and seven for the assault, Police Commissioner PS Harsha told reporters on Monday.
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife gets I-T notices on charges of alleged tax evasion
Kashmir dispute: Donald Trump says mediation offer stands, calls Modi’s remarks ‘very aggressive’
How can Chidambaram, who simply approved recommendations, be accused of crime, asks Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday raised concerns over the continued detention of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. Singh said that no decision in the country was taken by one person and asked how Chidambaram’s act of approving recommendations could be a crime.