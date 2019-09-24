The principal of a private school in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh has deregistered a student after she was allegedly raped, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping the girl in Sarai Meer area.

The alleged crime took place on September 18 when the accused abducted the girl from outside her school and raped her in a moving vehicle. They also threatened her with a gun. They left the girl on road after committing the crime. Her parents later lodged a complaint.

“On Saturday, when my daughter went to the school, the principal told her that her name had been removed from the school register and she didn’t need to study there,” the father said. The principal, however, claimed that he only asked the girl to stay at home for a few days till the matter was resolved.

District School Inspector VK Sharma said it was a serious matter. “They cannot remove the girl on such a ground,” he told The Telegraph. “We are going to probe the allegation and punish those who are behind this order.” Azamgarh District Magistrate Nagendra Prasad Singh has also ordered an inquiry, according to Times Now.

They accused have been charged for gangrape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Accused Sikandar is a driver while Rishi Kapoor runs a mobile phone shop. The two reportedly knew the girl.