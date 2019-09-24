United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the international community that his administration was working on a deal with China, who he blamed for adopting unfair trade policies, The Guardian reported.

“The United States does not seek conflict with any nation,” Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. However, he added that “the time for tolerating China’s trade abuses is over”, AFP reported.

“For years, these [trade] abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged,” he said, arguing that “globalism” had caused world leaders to ignore their own national interests. “But as far as America is concerned, those days are over,” he said.

Unveiling a nationalist view of world politics, he said that the future belonged to patriots and not globalists. “The free world must embrace its national foundations,” CNN quoted Trump as saying. “It must not attempt to erase them or replace them. Looking around, and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: if you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation.”

The US president said no country should subsidise Iran’s “bloodlust” and pointed out that in Iran, people chant “death to America”. “Iran’s leaders will have turned a proud nation into another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks upon a crusade for personal power and riches,” he added.

The US president blamed “radical activists” and groups for allegedly encouraging undocumented immigrants enter the US. “Today, I have a message for those open-border activists, who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: your policies are not just,” Trump said. “Your policies are cruel and evil.” He said every country had the right to close their borders and advised young people to stay where they are.