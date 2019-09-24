A look at the headlines right now:

At least 8 dead, 100 injured after earthquake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu: Unable to contact home after the earthquake, several worried Kashmiris urged the Centre to restore communication.

SC asks Centre to frame rules to check social media misuse, says ‘technology has taken dangerous turn’: The Centre has been asked to inform the court within three weeks about the time needed to come up with the regulations.

Pakistan rejects India’s claims of Balakot reactivation, says ‘attempt to divert attention’ from J&K: India’s ‘statements and measures’ were a great threat to regional peace, Pakistan Foreign Office said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The 76-year-old actor, who is a four-time National Film awardee, is known for his performances in films such as ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, and ‘Deewar’.

Citizenship bill to be introduced in Parliament again this year, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: The Assam minister said the BJP would tell the Supreme Court that it rejects the National Register of Citizens in the current form.

UP court admits complainant’s plea for protection from arrest in Chinmayanand’s extortion case: She moved the court in Shahjahanpur a a day after the Allahabad High Court refused to grant her anticipatory bail. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

RBI places Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals by PMC bank customers for six months: The central bank has also restricted the cooperative bank from issuing advances or loans to depositors.

UK Parliament suspension is unlawful, rules Supreme Court, deals a blow to PM Boris Johnson: The court, in an unanimous decision, overturned a decision of the English High Court and determined that it could pass a verdict on the matter.

Activist Greta Thunberg, 15 others file UN complaint against 5 nations over climate change inaction: France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, and Turkey were named for failing to uphold their promises under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Meanwhile, 63 people were arrested in Brazil for the Amazon wildfires. They were also issued fines totalling $8.7 million.

Row after DMK’s expenditure affidavit for Lok Sabha polls reveals it donated Rs 25 crore to CPI, CPI(M): The Left parties are in a tight spot since the amount has not been mentioned in its election expenditure affidavit so far.

