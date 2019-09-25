Top news: Donald Trump calls for dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir dispute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. Before the meeting, Trump stressed on the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that it would be great if the two countries “can work out something on Kashmir”.
Modi received the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The award was presented to Modi by Microsoft founder Bill Gates in New York.
Jammu & Kashmir: Situation in Valley very bad, no freedom of speech, says Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was “very bad”. Azad, who is the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is currently on a six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.
‘Will be great if India-Pakistan work something out on Kashmir,’ says Donald Trump
US: Modi receives Global Goalkeepers award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Gates Foundation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The award was presented to Modi by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at a ceremony on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy blame each other over collapse of Congress-JD(S) government
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday engaged in a blame game on social media over the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government in the state.
Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar named in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced in a tweet on Tuesday.