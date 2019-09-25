A police official from Bihar’s Buxar area has filed a complaint against Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey for allegedly threatening him at an event for sending a notice to a local Bharatiya Janata Party worker, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Buxar Deputy Superintendent of Police KK Singh confirmed that the complaint was lodged at Dumraon police station by the official Rajiv Ranjan. Buxar is the Union minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. No first information report has been registered in the matter.

The incident occurred on Monday when a local party worker, Laxman Dubey, complained to Choubey, who was conducting a janta durbar (public court), about a “goonda notice” sent to him. Under Section 109 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the notice is issued to those whose names are listed in the “goonda register” maintained by police stations. The register identifies those who are potential troublemakers and are required to furnish a bond, assuring good conduct.

The minister was seen trying to intimidate the police officer in a local news channel footage. “Does he look like a goonda to you?” Choubey was heard saying. “Have you ever seen a goonda? You better mend your ways or I will strip you of your uniform.” Ranjan, who is in charge of the Naya Bhojpur outpost, was also seen trying to explain why the worker was issued a notice.

This is not the first time Choubey has misbehaved with a police officer. During this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Union minister got into a row with a sub-divisional officer about his vehicle entering a venue. “Get me handcuffed if law permits you to do so, else move aside and give way,” he had then said.

