The big news: Modi pitches India as investment destination at global forum, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape was arrested for extortion, and a Gates Foundation employee quit in protest against the award to Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s corporate tax cut is meant to attract investments, Narendra Modi tells Bloomberg forum: ‘If you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India,’ the prime minister told the delegates.
- UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested in extortion case, sent to jail for 14 days: A BJP spokesperson said rape-accused Chinmayanand is not a party member anymore.
- Modi receives Global Goalkeepers award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Gates Foundation:An employee of the foundation quit in protest against the award.
- ‘If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will be the first to leave,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal: Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the NRC will be implemented in West Bengal. Long queues are being seen outside civic bodies in the state as people have lined up to get birth certificates.
- Imran Khan says he is disappointed with world community for not pressuring India over Kashmir: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded that the UN hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said China misread India’s intentions on Jammu and Kashmir.
- Delhi court dismisses Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea in money laundering case: The ED claimed that the Congress leader had not revealed the source of 317 bank accounts and assets worth crores owned by him and his family.
- Editors Guild says it is distressed by ‘unwritten ban’ on two Telugu news channels: TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyoti have been off air in many parts of the state since mid-September, according to reports.
- Two Dalit children allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh for defecating on the street: The two accused were booked for murder and arrested.
- Toll rises to 37 in earthquake in Pakistan, PoK, more than 450 people injured: Mirpur, with 24 deaths, was the worst-hit city, followed by Jatlan, where nine persons were killed.
- Documentary screening cancelled in Delhi after alleged threats from Sangh Parivar activists: The documentary is about a tea vendor who shaved half his head and burned his money to protest against the note ban exercise.