- India’s corporate tax cut is meant to attract investments, Narendra Modi tells Bloomberg forum: ‘If you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India,’ the prime minister told the delegates.
- India condemns UK Labour Party’s resolution calling for international intervention in Kashmir: The resolution calls for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek international observers to ‘enter’ Kashmir and seek self-determination for its people.
- Allahabad High Court grants bail to Yogesh Raj, one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence: Yogesh Raj is a Bajrang Dal member and was accused of inciting a mob of over 400 people to attack a police inspector who died in the attack.
- UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested in extortion case, sent to jail for 14 days: A BJP spokesperson said rape-accused Chinmayanand is not a party member anymore.
- At least 117 incidents of stubble burning reported in two days of Punjab’s harvesting season: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cost compensation of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy.
- Rajnath Singh says PoK will go the way of East Pakistan in 1971 if Islamabad does not mend its ways: The minister said India had left 24 Assembly seats vacant in Jammu and Kashmir for the part controlled by Pakistan, and did not accept Islamabad’s occupation.
- Modi cannot be called father of nation, Trump is illiterate, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Owaisi said the American president was ignorant of India’s history and about Mahatma Gandhi.
- Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office tells SC that lawmakers have a ‘democratic right’ to resign: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the office, told the top court that it is high time the judiciary laid down guidelines for Speakers.
- Imran Khan says he is disappointed with world community for not pressuring India over Kashmir: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded that the UN hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said China misread India’s intentions on Jammu and Kashmir.
- Two Dalit children allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh for defecating on the street: The two accused were booked for murder and arrested.