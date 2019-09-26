A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court sets October 18 deadline for concluding arguments in Ayodhya case: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to retire on November 17, said ‘it will be miraculous’ if the court delivers the judgement in four weeks.

Election Commission agrees to defer Karnataka bye-polls until SC decides on disqualified MLAs’ pleas: The bye-elections were scheduled to be held on October 21, and results announced were due on October 24.

CBI takes IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody in Kolkata in first arrest in Narada scam case: He was the superintendent of police of Burdwan district in 2016, when the sting was conducted. He was allegedly seen accepting cash on behalf of politicians.

At least 17 killed, nearly 16,000 rescued amid heavy rain in Pune: Schools and colleges in various tehsils have declared a holiday on Thursday.

UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money from bank account after Pakistan’s request: Islamabad told the world body that the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder was responsible for the ‘food, drink and clothes expenses’ of his family of four. Members who raised concerns about economy dropped from prime minister’s advisory council: Sajjid Chenoy, the India economist at JP Morgan, has been included in the team as a part-time member.

Top bureaucrats and politicians being investigated in connection with sex scandal in Madhya Pradesh: The police arrested six people, including five women, on Wednesday. 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia near Ambon city kills at least 20: Dozens of houses also suffered major damage and about 2,000 people have taken shelter across eastern province of Maluku Islands. Devendra Fadnavis, Adityanath, Subramanian Swamy to speak at World Hindu Economic Forum: According to the forum’s website, it brings together ‘financially successful elements within Hindu society’. Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP ahead of Haryana polls: Both the athletes praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



