US concerned about detentions in Kashmir, urges India to ease restrictions
The United States on Thursday expressed concerns over the restrictions placed in the Kashmir Valley as well as political detentions and sought “rapid action”. A top American official also reiterated that US President Donald Trump was “willing to mediate if asked by both parties”.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that there was no liquidity crisis in private sector banks and expressed hope that demand would return to push the economy to grow faster.
Chandrayaan-2 had hard landing, says NASA; shares pictures of targeted site on moon’s south pole
The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday said the Chandrayaan-2 lander had a “hard landing” on the moon’s surface on September 7. NASA also released images of the targeted landing site that were clicked by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter during a fly-by on September 17.
Jammu and Kashmir: US wants ‘rapid action’ by India in lifting restrictions, releasing detainees
The United States on Thursday said that it wanted India to ease restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. “We hope to see rapid action – the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained,” said Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, as she addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Wells said the US was concerned by “widespread detentions” in the Valley.
New snake species named after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son
A new species of snake discovered in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra has been named after the younger son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Tejas Thackeray made immense contribution to the find, and hence the newly found species has been named ‘Thackeray’s cat snake’ (scientific name Boiga thackerayi). The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra.
Pakistan foreign minister boycotts S Jaishankar’s SAARC address as protest against Kashmir move
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s opening statement at the meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers. Qureshi said he “will not engage with India until and unless they lift the siege and put an end to atrocities in Kashmir”. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval asks officials to intensify anti-militancy operations in J&K
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday directed the police and paramilitary forces to intensify anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure there is no collateral damage to civilians or their property in the state. Doval was on a day-long visit to the Valley and chaired a series of high-level meetings with officials.
Rajya Sabha bye-polls on October 16 to fill seats vacated by deaths of Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani
The bye-elections for the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by the deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held on October 16, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm. Jaitley was less than a year and a half into his six-year term when he died on August 24, while Jethmalani died on September 9 with nearly three years of his tenure left.
‘Liquidity is not a problem for any bank,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting private lenders
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that there was no liquidity crisis in private sector banks and expressed hope that demand would return to push the economy to grow faster. Sitharaman was addressing the press after meeting with private sector banks and financial institutions in New Delhi.
