Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Kashmir on Friday to maintain law and order during prayers, unidentified officials told PTI. They empower the government to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

This is the 54th straight day of restrictions in the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir was placed under lockdown, politicial leaders were detained, and communication networks were snapped hours before the Centre revoked its special constitutional status on August 5.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar and Rainawari, and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar. The orders were also issued in towns such as Ganderbal, Sopore, Handwara and Anantnag.

Authorities cordoned off the Lal Chowk area in the center of Sringar with barricades and concertina wires at the entry and exit points. While prohibitory orders in most parts of the state have been removed, according to officials, restrictions are imposed in vulnerable areas in and around the Valley every Friday to curtail protests.

Prayers on Friday have not been allowed at major mosques and shrines in Kashmir for about a month. Markets and other business establishments also remained closed, PTI quoted officials as saying.

While public transportation stayed off the roads, there were fewer private vehicles than Thursday, they added. Mobile services are still suspended in most of Kashmir except areas such as Handwara and Kupwara. Officials said internet services are also not working.

