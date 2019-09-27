An Indian Army pilot and a Bhutanese Army officer were killed when their helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Friday, PTI reported. The Indian pilot was of the lieutenant colonel rank, said unidentified officials. According to ANI, the Bhutanese officer was a pilot with the Indian Army.

The Cheetah helicopter, which belonged to the Indian Army, crashed into a hill in Yonphula in eastern Bhutan, according to local news website Kuensel. The helicopter took off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh and was approaching Yonphula to land when it crashed, reportedly due to bad weather and poor visibility.

“In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army helicopter has crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan,” the Indian Army said in a statement, according to NDTV. “The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. The helicopter was on way from Khirmu [Arunanchal] to Yonphula on duty.”

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately from Yonphula and the wreckage was located, the statement added. Indian Air Force and Army helicopters were deployed from Misamari and Guwahati in Assam and Hasimara in West Bengal.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter, reports said.

Bhutan: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan today, both pilots lost their lives. It was enroute from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty. The 2 pilots were-an Indian Army pilot of Lieutenant colonel rank&a Bhutanese Army pilot training with Indian Army pic.twitter.com/gxl6W7WzqQ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.