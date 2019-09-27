At least 13 people were killed in Rajasthan and several people were injured after a collision between two vehicles near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur, ANI reported.

The officer in charge of Balesar police station, Devendra, said the accident occurred when a minibus lost control after one of its tyres burst, and collided with a Mahindra Bolero car. He said the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was pained by the loss of lives in the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted. “May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon.”

More details are awaited.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a terrible road accident in Balesar, #Jodhpur on NH 125. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon. #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 27, 2019

Rajasthan: 13 people die in a collision between a bus and a camper vehicle on Jaisalmer - Jodhpur Road near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur. 8 injured have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Police is present at the spot, investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/byxjDlH2Hd — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

