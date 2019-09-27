India at UN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins address in General Assembly session
Modi is the fourth speaker of the day while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is the seventh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will also speak later in the day.
The theme for this year’s session is “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”. Friday’s debate is the ninth plenary meeting in the session so far, which began on September 17.
Modi’s focus is likely to be on development, security, counter-terrorism and climate change, PTI reported. Khan has promised to “forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before” in his address. This is likely to be yet another effort from Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir dispute since India revoked the region’s special status in August. India has maintained it is an internal matter.
All timestamps are in Indian Standard Time.
Live updates
7.40 pm: Modi speaks about the achievements of the health insurance and financial inclusion schemes, and says they show the world a new path and build faith in poor people.
7.39 pm: “When a developing country successfully manages the world’s biggest cleanliness mission, and builds more than 11 crore toilets in just five years, then its systems give an inspirational message to the entire world,” Modi says.
7.38 pm: “I am here because of the massive mandate given by the voters of India,” says Modi.
7.35 pm: Modi says this is the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, whose message is still relevant for the world today. Follow Modi’s speech here:
7.33 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now begin his address.
7.31 pm: A group of Indian-Americans, under the banner Coalition Against Fascism in India, is protesting near the United Nations headquarters. Signs such as “Stand with Kashmir”, “End Fascism in India” and “End the Occupation of Kashmir” can be seen.
7.17 pm: The third speaker, Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane of Lesotho, is addressing the session.
7.14 pm: During his visit to the United Nations so far, Narendra Modi has met United States President Donald Trump and has also held bilateral talks with leaders of Iran, New Zealand, Belgium, Maldives and Italy among others.
7.06 pm: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla is speaking at the session now. Indonesia will be followed by Lesotho, and then India.
7.01 pm: In his first speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, Narendra Modi had spoken about reforms at the world body, had suggested the adoption of an International Yoga Day, and had said that Pakistan must create a suitable atmosphere for bilateral talks.
7 pm: Before Modi had left for the United States, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said he would not discuss Article 370 at the United Nations as it is an internal matter, and would focus on development and other issues.
6.57 pm: “All set for the UN General Assembly session!” tweets Prime Minister Modi.
6.40 pm: Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory is speaking at the session. Narendra Modi is the fourth speaker of the day.
6.30 pm: The plenary meeting has started in New York City, and can be tracked on the United Nations’ YouTube channel. Leaders of 37 countries are expected to address the debate on Friday. India and Pakistan will both address the session during the day.
