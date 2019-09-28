A look at the headlines right now:

‘Can Pakistan deny presence of more 130 UN-designated terrorists,’ India says on Imran Khan’s UN speech: Pakistan PM Imran Khan had lashed out at India at the United Nations on Friday night. Rajnath Singh mocked Imran Khan’s attempt to internationalise Kashmir matter. Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.

PM Modi concludes his week-long US visit, thanks Trump and says it was ‘extremely productive’ trip: The prime minister said he will never forget the ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston last Sunday.

After China raises Kashmir matter at UNGA, India points at ‘illegal’ economic corridor in PoK: US asked Pakistan on why it expressed no concern for Muslims in China. Supreme Court backs ASI report in Ayodhya case after Muslim parties say it’s ‘merely an opinion’: The counsel for Sunni Wakf Board Meenakshi Arora questioned the Archaeological Survey of India’s findings and said it needs to be supported.

Twitter restores Harsh Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat account a day after suspending it: Karwan-e-Mohabbat is a people’s campaign for solidarity that reaches out to survivors of lynchings and hate crimes.

Karnataka bye-elections postponed to December 5, results four days later, says Election Commission: The revised last date for filing of nominations is November 18, and last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21. In closed-door meeting, Trump criticises whistleblower who leaked Ukraine call transcript: The US president implied that the whistleblower should be punished, and lashed out at the media. India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years. Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’.

