Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he has seen a big change in the respect and enthusiasm for India at the United Nations in the last five years, ANI reported. The prime minister made the remark after arriving at Delhi airport following a week-long visit to the United States.

“I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers,” Modi told the crowd present at the airport. “This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian.” Modi said the credit for India’s changed image at the United Nations should go to the 130 crore citizens of the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party organised a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area, PTI reported. Thousands of BJP workers were present to welcome him, and elaborate security arrangements were in place. As many as 10 additional companies of the police were deployed, and multiple CCTVs were also installed at the venue.

Modi had visited the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at the “Howdy Modi” event, and attended a summit on climate change.

“The Howdy Modi event in Houston was grand,” Modi said on Saturday. “[US] President [Donald] Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in US, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence.”

Modi also said that three years ago, on September 28, the brave soldiers of India carried out a surgical strike against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers,” he added.

Modi had earlier in the day thanked Trump and the people of the country for their hospitality. “I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality,” he said in a tweet. “I would also like to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government.”

He said there was universal optimism for India wherever he went in United States. “There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor,” Modi said.

On the last day, Modi held bilateral discussions with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also met Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering and reviewed the ongoing bilateral efforts to give greater strength to India-Bhutan ties.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.