At least 13 people have died in Bihar’s Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts in rain-related incidents in the last two days, PTI reported on Sunday. The deaths occurred because of collapsing buildings and falling trees. Rains have disrupted rail and road traffic, and brought life to a halt.

“There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly,” said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people.” He claimed “such a situation is not in any one’s hand, it’s a natural thing”, and added that authorities were trying to provide drinking water to all and community kitchens.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Patna and more rescue teams are expected to arrive later in the day, reported NDTV. A red alert, indicating there may be “heavy to very heavy rainfall”, has been issued in Patna and other districts. The city is expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 30.

Videos shared on social media showed flooding in state-run hospitals such as the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, and Gardanibagh Hospital, Hindustan Times reported. Patients were sitting on beds in inundated rooms.

Dozens of villages in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Bhojpur districts were also reported to be inundated. Principal secretary of the state’s Disaster Management Department, Pratyay Amrit, said all the districts expecting heavy downpour had been alerted. “I have asked the district officials to be fully prepared to face any situation,” he added.

Rescue teams in action in Patna! #BiharRains pic.twitter.com/gBODYM5cfP — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 29, 2019

Bihar: Locals wade through flooded streets of Rajendra Nagar in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the state capital. pic.twitter.com/Rb1hEM4v80 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on flood situation in the state: Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people https://t.co/5Pyyw3VUKW — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Patna: Four people died after a tree fell on an auto in Khagaul, following heavy rainfall in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/wXP3lyjVai — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the toll in Uttar Pradesh, which has been receiving heavy rain since last week, was more than 70. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for most districts in the eastern part of the state, which meant that authorities should be prepared to take action.

Other states such as Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are also being battered by rain. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, a 22-year-old woman was killed in a lightning strike. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging and traffic jams at many places in the city, The Indian Express reported.