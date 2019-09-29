A look at the headlines right now:

Toll in Bihar rains climbs to 13; water in the Ganga rising constantly, says CM Nitish Kumar: More than 70 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain. Amit Shah denies there are curbs in J&K, says lack of phone connection is not human rights violation: Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be held on October 24, the EC announced.

Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. Inquiry into Dr Kafeel Khan is still on, says Uttar Pradesh government: The government has said the former paediatrician failed to disclose the details of his medical practice with a private hospital.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, 50 others named in Congress’ first list for Assembly elections: Chavan has been fielded from Bhikar while state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat will contest from Sangamner.

CRPF fails to pay its personnel ration allowance in September but rejects claims of a crisis: A senior officer of the paramilitary force told The Telegraph that home ministry officials ‘mentioned the faltering economy’ when asked about the money.

In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants. In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi says e-cigarettes banned to protect youngsters from addiction: Modi said that while no one had doubts about the harmful impact of regular cigarettes, there was not enough awareness about e-cigarettes. RSS objects to content related to Kashmir, terrorism in web series The Family Man: The organisation alleged that after films and soap operas, content such as these were the new form of anti-nationalism and jihad.

Kerala authorities start evicting people from four apartment blocks in Kochi marked for demolition: The buildings with 343 waterfront flats, which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, have to be evacuated by October 3.

