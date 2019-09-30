A look at the headlines right now:

J&K Block Development Council elections will be held on October 24, says poll body: The elections will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. Toll in Bihar rains climbs to 13; water in the Ganga rising constantly, says CM Nitish Kumar: More than 70 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain. Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. Aaditya Thackeray set to make poll debut from Worli during Maharashtra elections, say reports: The eldest son of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will be the first member of his family to contest an election. Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, 50 others named in Congress’ first list for Assembly elections: Chavan has been fielded from Bhikar while state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat will contest from Sangamner. Amit Shah denies there are curbs in J&K, says lack of phone connection is not human rights violation: The Union home minister added that all world leaders who were in New York for the UNGA supported India’s move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. CRPF fails to pay its personnel ration allowance in September but rejects claims of a crisis: A senior officer of the paramilitary force told The Telegraph that home ministry officials ‘mentioned the faltering economy’ when asked about the money. In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants. Inquiry into Dr Kafeel Khan is still on, says Uttar Pradesh government: The government has said the former paediatrician failed to disclose the details of his medical practice with a private hospital. CBI takes IPS officer arrested in Narada sting case to BJP leader Mukul Roy’s home, questions them: The investigators shot videos of the two at Roy’s Elgin Road residence in Kolkata to recreate scenes from the videos published by Narada News in 2016.