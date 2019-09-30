The big news: J&K local council polls to be held on October 24, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Almost 100 people were killed in rains in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the Centre banned export of onions on Sunday to tackle rising prices.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K Block Development Council elections will be held on October 24, says poll body: The elections will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.
- Toll in Bihar rains climbs to 13; water in the Ganga rising constantly, says CM Nitish Kumar: More than 70 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain.
- Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
- Aaditya Thackeray set to make poll debut from Worli during Maharashtra elections, say reports: The eldest son of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will be the first member of his family to contest an election.
- Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, 50 others named in Congress’ first list for Assembly elections: Chavan has been fielded from Bhikar while state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat will contest from Sangamner.
- Amit Shah denies there are curbs in J&K, says lack of phone connection is not human rights violation: The Union home minister added that all world leaders who were in New York for the UNGA supported India’s move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
- CRPF fails to pay its personnel ration allowance in September but rejects claims of a crisis: A senior officer of the paramilitary force told The Telegraph that home ministry officials ‘mentioned the faltering economy’ when asked about the money.
- In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants.
- Inquiry into Dr Kafeel Khan is still on, says Uttar Pradesh government: The government has said the former paediatrician failed to disclose the details of his medical practice with a private hospital.
- CBI takes IPS officer arrested in Narada sting case to BJP leader Mukul Roy’s home, questions them: The investigators shot videos of the two at Roy’s Elgin Road residence in Kolkata to recreate scenes from the videos published by Narada News in 2016.