Actor Viju Khote, famous for playing Kalia in ‘Sholay’, dies at 77
The veteran actor died because of multiple organ failure.
Veteran actor Viju Khote died in Mumbai on Monday because of multiple organ failure at the age of 77, PTI reported. He was famous for playing Kalia in Sholay, and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna. In Sholay, he spoke one of the most well-known lines in Hindi cinema: “Sardar maine aap ka namak khaya hai.”
“He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence,” Khote’s niece and actor Bhavana Balsavar told PTI. She added that he had been unwell for sometime. “He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago,” Balsavar said. “It is a great loss for all of us.”
His last rites will be performed at Chandan Wadi in Thane around 11 am.
Khote also featured in other popular films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ventilator, Golmaal 3, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. He was last seen in Jaane Kyun De Yaaron in 2018.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.