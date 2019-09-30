Veteran actor Viju Khote died in Mumbai on Monday because of multiple organ failure at the age of 77, PTI reported. He was famous for playing Kalia in Sholay, and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna. In Sholay, he spoke one of the most well-known lines in Hindi cinema: “Sardar maine aap ka namak khaya hai.”

“He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence,” Khote’s niece and actor Bhavana Balsavar told PTI. She added that he had been unwell for sometime. “He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago,” Balsavar said. “It is a great loss for all of us.”

His last rites will be performed at Chandan Wadi in Thane around 11 am.

Khote also featured in other popular films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ventilator, Golmaal 3, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. He was last seen in Jaane Kyun De Yaaron in 2018.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors #vijukhote ji. My deepest condolences to his family.

ओम् शांति ! — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 30, 2019

He charmed us in so many varied parts .. most well loved was, of course #Kaalia from #sholay .. RIP #VijuKhote ji — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 30, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote



Two of his iconic roles- Kalia from ‘Sholay’ & Robert from ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ have a common thread of transcending generations.



Vinu ji shall continue to live in our heats as long as people revisit & discovery these two films. — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) September 30, 2019

From Kaalia saying that epic dialogue 'maine aapka namak khaaya hain sardar' to playing the funny Villian in Andaz apna apna to many TV shows where you've made us laugh with your expressions.

Thank you #VijuKhote ji 🙏 — Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) September 30, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.