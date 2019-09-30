Top news: SC’s ‘Kashmir bench’ to hear petitions against abrogation of Article 370 from Tuesday
A five-judge Constitution bench will begin hearing a series of petitions from Tuesday on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including the ongoing communication blockade and alleged detention of children.
More than 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in India in the past four days. Of these, 93 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh since Thursday while the toll in Bihar has climbed to 29. The weather department has predicted more rain in several states in the next two days.
Justice Rajendra Menon set to become next Armed Forces Tribunal chief
Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon has been recommended for the post of Armed Forces Tribunal chairperson, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday, according to Live Law. The central government will soon clear the appointment, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court.
Bilkis Bano gangrape: SC declines to review order, directs Gujarat to pay compensation in two weeks
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to Bilkis Bano, who was raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots, within the next two weeks, News18 reported. The top court had ordered the compensation in April, but the Gujarat government did not implement the order for five months and sought a review of it, which the court declined on Monday.
CBI to probe allegations against former Madras HC chief justice Tahilramani on CJI’s orders: TOI
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations of misconduct against former Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani, The Times of India reported on Monday.
Gogoi told the agency to “take further action as per law” after a report by the Intelligence Bureau flagged Tahilramani’s purchase of two flats in the outskirts of Chennai. The CBI will reportedly look into whether Tahilramani had declared the two properties.
Chennai: PM Narendra Modi says optimism about ‘new India’ was a common sentiment during US visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said optimism about India was the common sentiment that emerged from high-profile meetings during his visit to the United States last week. The prime minister claimed that the Indian diaspora had made a name for itself globally in science and technology, PTI reported.
Chinmayanand rape case: Congress leaders detained to prevent march in support of complainant in UP
Congress leaders were on Monday detained and denied permission by the Uttar Pradesh administration to hold a protest march in support of the 23-year-old law student who accused Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her, NDTV reported.
The leaders wanted to march from the town of Shahjahanpur to Lucknow to demand justice for the woman, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.
DK Shivakumar bail plea: Delhi High Court seeks Enforcement Directorate’s response
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response in connection with a money laundering case against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, PTI reported. Shivakumar has challenged a special court order dismissing his bail plea.
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice to the investigating agency, and listed it for hearing on October 14.
Bhima Koregaon case: CJI recuses himself from hearing activist Gautam Navlakha’s plea to quash FIR
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday recused himself from hearing activist Gautam Navlakha’s plea to quash a first information report filed against him in the Bhima Koregaon case. Navlakha has challenged a Bombay High Court order rejecting his petition.
Remove government hospitals from Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, says Indian Medical Association
The Indian Medical Association on Sunday said government hospitals should be removed from the purview of the central government’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme as their services are already free.
J&K: SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking restoration of internet, landline connections
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition demanding the restoration of high-speed internet services and landline phones across all hospitals and medical facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. The court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
Actor Viju Khote, famous for playing Kalia in ‘Sholay’, dies at 77
Veteran actor Viju Khote died in Mumbai on Monday because of multiple organ failure at the age of 77. He was famous for playing Kalia in Sholay, and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna. In Sholay, he spoke one of the most well-known lines in Hindi cinema: “Sardar maine aap ka namak khaya hai.”
‘If we have to go across the LoC, we will,’ says Army chief Bipin Rawat in a warning to Pakistan
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said surgical strikes have sent the message that Line of Control will remain sacrosanct as long as Pakistan does not vitiate the atmosphere.
Over 120 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, Bihar; weather department predicts more downpour
Congress criticises Modi’s US visit, says there were ‘no tangible outcomes’ to justify celebrations
The Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his return from a week-long visit to the United States, PTI reported. The party said Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump failed to meet India’s expectations despite the public display of friendship at the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston. Congress leader Anand Sharma said the euphoria over the prime minister’s visit to the United Nations was misplaced.
Assam NRC: Case filed against Wipro for allegedly not obtaining contract labour licence for project
The Assam Labour Commissioner’s office has filed a case against information technology company Wipro for allegedly not obtaining a contract labour licence for theNational Register of Citizens project in the state. Labour Commissioner Narayan Konwar told the newspaper that the legal proceedings were initiated at the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Guwahati a fortnight ago.
Maharashtra elections: Aaditya Thackeray set to make poll debut from Worli, say reports
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest son Aaditya Thackeray is set to contest next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli in South Mumbai, PTI reported on Sunday. He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election. Aaditya Thackeray is the president of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, at present.
Though there was no official announcement, Uddhav Thackeray handed over the AB form – denoting official party candidature – to Aaditya Thackeray, and 19 other candidates.
J&K: Block Development Council elections will be held on October 24, says poll body
The Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on October 24, and votes will be counted from 3 pm, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said on Sunday. They will be held in 310 of 316 blocks in the state, a week before Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are notified as Union Territories.