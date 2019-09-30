At least 21 people were killed and 53 injured in a bus accident in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday evening, PTI. The bus, carrying over 70 devotees from Ambaji Temple, collided with a truck and turned turtle around 4.15 pm, The Indian Express reported.

“The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat,” Banaskantha District Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said. “The bus driver lost control due to heavy rain as the tyres slipped on the road when brakes were applied. We pulled out 53 persons alive from the bus using a crane.”

Rajian said the injured were taken to a referral hospital in Danta town and Palanpur civil hospital. Raijan and District Collector Sandip Sagale rushed to Danta hospital after the accident.

“We have deployed more doctors at both the hospitals to treat the injured and carry out autopsy,” Sagale said. “All the passengers were residents of Anklav village of Anand taluka and returning after visiting Ambaji temple.”

In June, a multi-utility vehicle had overturned at a sharp turn at the same place, killing nine. Sagale said the state plans to convert the road passing through the Trishulia Ghat into a four-lane pathway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying the local administration was providing all possible help to the injured. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he had instructed officials to do the needful.

Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.



The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2019