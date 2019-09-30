A look at the headlines right now:

Over 140 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, Bihar; weather department predicts more downpour: This is the first time since 1960 that the monsoon will remain active till mid-October. At least 18 killed in bus accident in Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying the local administration was providing all possible help to the injured. ‘No time, need to hear Ayodhya case,’ says CJI Gogoi, postpones proceedings in pleas about J&K situation by a day: A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear petitions challenging the communication blockade, the alleged illegal detention of children, and other matters. Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray confirms he will contest poll from Worli: He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election. Pakistan to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case denied by Delhi High Court: The court said he may influence witnesses in the case. Output of eight core industries contracts 0.5% in August, shows government data: These core sectors had expanded 4.7% in August 2018. Ahead of National Day, Chinese President Xi vows to uphold autonomy for Hong Kong: Protestors and police continued to clash over the weekend in Hong Kong. Pakistan court grants Hafiz Saeed’s request to transfer cases to Lahore on ‘threat to life’ plea: Saeed’s advocate AK Dogar said his client is kept at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore but taken to Gujranwala, which is 80 km away, for each hearing. BJP fields wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, hockey player Sandeep Singh in Haryana: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal, the seat he won for the first time in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls.