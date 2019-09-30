The big news: More rain predicted in UP, Bihar, as toll crosses 140, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 18 were killed in a bus accident in Banaskantha, and the Supreme Court postponed proceedings in J&K-related petitions by a day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 140 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, Bihar; weather department predicts more downpour: This is the first time since 1960 that the monsoon will remain active till mid-October.
- At least 18 killed in bus accident in Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying the local administration was providing all possible help to the injured.
- ‘No time, need to hear Ayodhya case,’ says CJI Gogoi, postpones proceedings in pleas about J&K situation by a day: A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear petitions challenging the communication blockade, the alleged illegal detention of children, and other matters.
- Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray confirms he will contest poll from Worli: He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election.
- Pakistan to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.
- P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case denied by Delhi High Court: The court said he may influence witnesses in the case.
- Output of eight core industries contracts 0.5% in August, shows government data: These core sectors had expanded 4.7% in August 2018.
- Ahead of National Day, Chinese President Xi vows to uphold autonomy for Hong Kong: Protestors and police continued to clash over the weekend in Hong Kong.
- Pakistan court grants Hafiz Saeed’s request to transfer cases to Lahore on ‘threat to life’ plea: Saeed’s advocate AK Dogar said his client is kept at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore but taken to Gujranwala, which is 80 km away, for each hearing.
- BJP fields wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, hockey player Sandeep Singh in Haryana: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal, the seat he won for the first time in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls.