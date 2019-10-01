The big news: ‘All infiltrators will be expelled,’ says Amit Shah in Bengal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: GST collections in September fell to a 19-month low, and Devendra Fadnavis may face trial for not declaring criminal cases in poll affidavit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- All Hindu refugees safe, Citizenship Bill will be brought in, says Amit Shah in Bengal: He accused CM Mamata Banerjee of spreading panic about the NRC. Law schools across India, meanwhile, launched a legal aid clinic to assist people in Assam who were excluded from the final NRC list, and in Uttar Pradesh, the police will soon identify ‘illegal’ Bangladeshis and other foreigners.
- GST collection in September falls to 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore: This is the second month the collections failed to cross the Rs 1 lakh-crore threshold.
- Devendra Fadnavis may face trial after Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order clearing him: The Maharashtra chief minister was exonerated by the Bombay High Court for failing to provide details on pending criminal cases against him.
- SC grants Centre four weeks to file response to pleas challenging revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir: While hearing the petitions, the court said ‘personal liberty must be balanced against national security’. Meanwhile, the state police admitted to ‘arresting’ 144 minors since August 5. Ram Madhav had claimed that only 200 to 250 people were in preventive detention, and Amit Shah alleged that permanent peace in Kashmir will allow soldiers to ‘enjoy scenic views’.
- Supreme Court allows Centre’s review against dilution of SC/ST Act, which led to protests, 11 deaths: The bench said the directions issued were not called for and were not within the parameters of Article 142 of Constitution.
- Sensex, Nifty 50 fall sharply due to decline in banking, realty and IT stocks: Private lender Yes Bank lost over 22% on both indices. Meanwhile, online banking operations of some private lenders were not working on Tuesday, following which users complained on social media.
- Mumbai court rejects NIA plea for in camera trial, media restrictions in Malegaon blasts case: The court said that the proceedings should be held in a transparent way.
- Toll in UP and Bihar floods rises to 151, more rain forecast: At least 111 people have died in Uttar Pradesh since last week while 40 deaths have been reported from Bihar. Congress and JD(S) criticised Modi and the Centre for not providing flood relief to Karnataka.
- Hong Kong pro-democracy protestor shot in the chest with live bullet by police: This was seen as a sign of escalating aggression by the police as so far the forces had only used rubber bullets and tear gas.
- PMC Bank misled RBI for years, hid loan defaults due to fear of loss in reputation, admits ex-chief: Former Managing Director Joy Thomas took full responsibility for the ‘granting of overdrawals’ and said other executives had no role.