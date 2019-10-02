Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the Centre would release funds for floods in a couple of days and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the situation in the state, PTI reported. This came a day after the state units of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) accused Modi of being indifferent towards Karnataka when it was facing a flood-like situation in August.

“There is no need for anyone, whether from our party or others to create any confusion,” he said while speaking to the media in Mysuru, Karnataka. “Relief funds have not been announced to any of the flood-affected states in the country yet.” Yediyurappa said that the delay in releasing funds was due to Modi’s trip abroad and that all the flood-affected states would receive financial aid in two or three days.

The Karnataka chief minister asserted that there was no reason for anyone to use their influence in the matter or meet Modi for it. He added that Home Minister Amit Shah was also aware of the situation in the state.

Criticism from the Opposition was triggered after Modi tweeted about the floods in Bihar, saying that he had spoken to the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the prevailing situation in Bihar. The prime minister had also said that the Centre was ready to provide any assistance.

More than 80 people had died after heavy rains affected 21 of Bihar’s 30 districts. Lakhs of hectares of agricultural lands and homes were damaged. The state has lost more than Rs 38,000 crore worth of losses due to damaged crops and submerged assets, both private and public.

Also read:

Toll in UP and Bihar floods rises to 151, more rain forecast

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had retweeted Modi’s post and asked why there was a hatred towards Karnataka. He also claimed that no money had been released to rebuild homes or manage crop and livestock losses.

The Congress’ state unit asked why Karnataka was not being treated like Bihar and added that the state was “reeling under floods for more than 60 days”. On similar lines, the Janata Dal (Secular) hit out at the Centre and asked Modi why he could not show the same interest in helping people of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an inter-ministerial central team had assessed the damage in the state and was finalising a report. However, this has been viewed as damage control on the government’s part.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.