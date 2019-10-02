Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s order on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had highlighted the “bitter life realities” and struggles of the Dalit community. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was necessary that the entire nation and the society remained aware of it.

“The Supreme Court, while restoring the provisions of the SC/ST Act 1989 in its judgement yesterday [Tuesday], has verified facts regarding the bitter life realities and struggles of Dalit society, they specially expose the Dalit love of the ruling BJP and Congress,” the BSP leader tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre’s review petition challenging the dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and recalled parts of its previous judgement. The court noted that the people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were still struggling for equality and civil rights.

In its verdict on March 20, 2018, the top court had diluted the law’s provisions and had said public servants cannot be arrested immediately after a complaint is filed against them under the law. At least 11 people had died and hundreds were detained during the protests against the Supreme Court order in April 2018.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Mayawati said that the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were ranked lowest in NITI Aayog’s school education rankings. “Will the parties which have ruled the country and the state for the longest time, especially Congress and BJP be able to give an answer to the public on Gandhi Jayanti today as to why there is such a shameful crisis,” she asked.

नीति आयोग की स्कूली शिक्षा सम्बंधी रैंकिग के मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश व उत्तराखण्ड देश में सबसे निचले पायदान पर हैं। देश व प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक समय तक शासन करने वाली पार्टियाँ खासकर कांग्रेस व बीजेपी आज गाँधी जयन्ती के दिन क्या जनता को जवाब दे पायेंगी कि ऐसी शर्मनाक जनबदहाली क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 2, 2019

