British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may seek suspension of Parliament from October 8 to 14, AFP reported on Wednesday.

“These timings would mean Parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations” for Queen Elizabeth II to spell out the government’s new legislative programme, Downing Street officials said in a statement.

Johnson’s previous attempt to prorogue Parliament from September 10 to October 14 was struck down by the country’s Supreme Court, which declared it unconstitutional. Suspending Parliament was reportedly part of Johnson’s strategy to leave MPs no time to block a no-deal Brexit from happening. In a no-deal situation, the country would leave the Union immediately with no agreement about the process.

On Wednesday, Johnson told the European Union that the United Kingdom was ready to leave the bloc without a deal on October 31 “come what may”. According to new proposal floated by the prime minister, Northern Ireland will stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union – resulting in new customs checks. The Northern Ireland Assembly will have to approve the plan, and vote every four years on keeping the arrangements, according to BBC.

However, European Union officials have dismissed the plan, with the bloc’s negotiator Michel Barnier describing it as a trap, The Guardian reported.

On September 9, Parliament had rejected Johnson’s second call to hold a snap general election on October 15. A bill stopping a no-deal Brexit became law the same day. It mandated Johnson to seek a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline of October 31, unless Parliament approves a Brexit deal or agrees to leave the European Union without one by October 19.