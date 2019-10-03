Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he expects Pakistan to “paint apocalyptic scenarios” about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as that is what it wants, PTI reported.

Speaking at an event in the United States, Jaishankar said the revocation of the state’s special constitutional status was long-awaited and the right thing to do.

However, the minister added that he did not expect the decision to be uncontested, given “such deep investments” made by Pakistan in Kashmir “both in terrorism and in a kind of separatism”. The event was organised by conservative think tank Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC. Jaishankar’s three-day visit to the United States ended on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said: “What do you expect the Pakistanis to say – ‘we expect calm and happiness to return [after restrictions in Kashmir are lifted]’? No, they will not. They will paint apocalyptic scenarios because one, that is their wish and two, that’s actually what their game plan has been for 70 years.”

The minister said India’s endeavour would be to manage the situation in Kashmir “as well as it can”. “I am reasonably confident we should succeed out there,” he added. “We have also seen a lot of alarmist rhetoric coming [from Pakistan], not just about false flag, jihad...going all the way to nuclear weapons. That kind of gives you a sense of responsibility of the people who are saying.”

Jaishankar said India’s strategy was to reason with people and get them to understand why the decisions were for long-term benefits. Till that happens, India will take precautions because history has shown the need for precautions, he added.

During his visit, Jaishankar met United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed the developments in Kashmir among other matters.

In his speech at the United Nations last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted unrest in Kashmir once the restrictions are lifted.

