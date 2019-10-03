Torrential rain in Bihar, which has triggered floods in 15 districts, has claimed 73 lives so far, PTI reported on Thursday. The state disaster management authorities said the toll included deaths in several rain-related incidents in the state.

“According to yesterday’s estimates, 73 people died and nine were injured due to flood,” ANI quoted State Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit as saying. “The pump we brought from Coal India had technical issues. If it starts working today, we will clear water from Rajendra Nagar.”

Bhagalpur, which has 12 confirmed deaths due to heavy rain, is reportedly the worst-hit district. The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain for the state for at least the next 48 hours.

The state’s capital Patna, also one of the worst-hit districts, has been inundated for almost a week now. The national and state disaster response teams have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The flood-like situation has disrupted normal life with banks, stores, private hospitals being shut for a week. Water has been pumped out of several localities as the Patna Municipal Corporation and the urban development department brought in high-tech machinery on Tuesday.

Homes with sump pumps were also being run at “full capacity” to drain water. However, many residents are unable to use tap water provided by the municipal bodies as it has reportedly been contaminated and emitting foul smell.

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has assured that steps will be taken to remedy the situation after complaints poured in.

Animal carcasses were reportedly seen in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar locality and complaints of theft from locked homes were registered at the Kadam Kuan police station in Patna, according to The Hindu. Locals still await restoration of electricity in several areas.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.