Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said there were no differences between his party’s stand and that of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Kashmir. The parliamentrian from Thiruvananthapuram said the BJP’s allegation that the Opposition party was backing Pakistan on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was surprising. Tharoor clarified that Congress leaders were only speaking about the way Kashmiris should be treated.
UP: Congress MLA Aditi Singh gets Y-plus security cover a day after defying party
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday provided Y-plus security to Congress MLA Aditi Singh, who represents Rae Bareli in the Assembly, a day after she skipped party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s protest march in Lucknow, The Indian Express reported. Singh had instead attended a special Assembly session commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
The actions of Singh, who is a first time MLA and the daughter of former Congress leader Akhilesh Singh, have triggered rumours of infighting and a possible move to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said she was satisfied with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s assurance that Bangladesh should not be concerned about the National Register of Citizens in Assam, The Indian Express reported.
This came a day after the Indian government admitted it had not discussed with Dhaka the question of deportation of those who would be declared foreigners by tribunals after being left out of the citizens’ database. The Ministry of External Affairs made the admission in response to a Right to Information query filed by Scroll.in.
Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16 crore, says BMW costs Rs 6.5 lakh
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from Worli constituency in South Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, PTI reported. The eldest son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore.
According to the affidavit filed, 29-year-old Thackeray declared movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore. This includes cash, bank deposits, investment in bonds, and a BMW car valued at Rs 6.5 lakh. The president of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.
PMC Bank: RBI again increases withdrawal limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday once again increased the withdrawal limit for customers of Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
“The Reserve Bank of India again reviewed the bank’s liquidity position and, with a view to reducing the hardship of the depositors, has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 25,000,” the central bank said in a press release.
Chinmayanand rape case: Court extends judicial custody of BJP leader till October 16
A local court in Shahjahanpur on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Chinmayanand, who has been arrested after being accused of raping and physically exploiting a 23-year-old law student in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.
His lawyer Om Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was produced in court via videoconferencing because of security reasons. Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh extended his judicial custody by 14 days till October 16.