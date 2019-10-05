The big news: 29 protestors arrested in Mumbai as tree cutting continues, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Sheikh Hasina.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 29 people arrested in Mumbai for protesting against tree cutting in Aarey, Section 144 imposed: They are among the 60 people detained earlier in the day by the police for allegedly getting into a scuffle with officials and assaulting them.
- Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigns from party ahead of Assembly polls: On Thursday, he had alleged that those who worked against the party’s interests in the last 5 years were given preference over those who worked hard for it.
- Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks, inaugurate three bilateral projects: With this, the two countries have inaugurated 12 joint projects this year, said the prime minister.
- Ten injured in grenade attack in J&K outside Anantnag deputy commissioner’s office, say reports: The area has been cordoned off, and a search is on to trace the attackers.
- US senator denied permission to visit Kashmir calls on India to be transparent: Chris van Hollen, a Democrat, was behind a recent amendment to a Senate appropriations bill that mentioned the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Seventy one former bureaucrats write to PM against prosecution sanctions for ex-officials in INX Media case: They said serving officials will get demotivated if ‘diligent and honest officers are selectively targeted for punishment for no fault of theirs’.
- Pakistan parliament rejects Bill seeking to allow non-Muslims to become PM, president: Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian legislator from the Pakistan Peoples Party, tried to move a bill on Wednesday to amend Articles 41 and 91 of the Constitution.
- Now, women can rent hotel rooms by themselves in Saudi Arabia, says report: The kingdom has also relaxed new tourist norms, allowing foreign men and women to stay in hotel rooms together without proving they are related.
- Chhattisgarh High Court stays government decision to increase OBC quota in jobs and education to 27%: The petitioners had claimed that the reservation had been increased on the basis of insufficient data.
- Bihar and Karnataka to get additional Rs 1,813-crore flood aid from Centre: The amount will be released on Saturday morning, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.